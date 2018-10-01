Philip Lee Sows “Distrust and Disenfranchisement”

The Tory Remainer’s pin-up boy Philip Lee has been touring the “People’s Vote” fringes at Tory Conference today, preaching to the Remainer faithful about the need for a second referendum and even talking about quitting the Conservatives.

There were so few Tories at either event he would hardly notice the difference. They were less Tory fringe events than “bash the Tories” fringe events…

He’s changed his tune from 2016, when he told his constituents on his personal website:

“I have received a great deal of correspondence from constituents who have signed the petition to hold a second referendum… To willingly ignore the view of the electorate, however, would entrench divisions and accentuate the distrust and disenfranchisement which we urgently need to address. The British people have spoken. It is now the duty of all Parliamentarians to respond in the best interests of our great and good country, as we move into a future outside of the EU…”

Why does Phil now think it’s a good idea to “entrench divisions” and accentuate “distrust and disenfranchisement” today?