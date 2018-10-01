Owen Jones Cancels Building a New Britain

“Due to unforseen circumstances” Owen Jones has cancelled his one man show in Leeds. Guido’s man with the ticket stubs highlights “the poor ticket sales at Newcastle online – seating plan showed less than a hundred sold when the event disappeared from the website.” Owen’s tour with tickets at £20 seems to have stalled.

The Newcastle Box Office responded to a query saying “Unfortunately we have recently found out that the whole of Owen Jones’ tour has been cancelled.” Can this be true?

UPDATE: Owen responds:

“They got cancelled weeks ago for family reasons, along with campaigning events. Why would I cancel events months in advance over tickets.”

Fortunately he’s managed to make it to Birmingham for the Conservative Party conference…