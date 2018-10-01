Nice Tice Disarms Remain Protester

Remainers resorted to guerrilla tactics in their attempts to disrupt Leave Means Leave’s packed fringe rally, with an EU flag pyjama-clad protester wheeling a portable sound system into position right outside the event room. The musical talents of the self-proclaimed ‘EU Supergirl’ were unleashed at a sufficiently deafening volume to bring the entire event to a halt.

That’s one way of getting people to listen to your songs…

Fortunately for the organisers, none other than LML co-chair Richard Tice was on hand to use all his renowned eloquence and charm to politely persuade the protester to turn the music off. He even apologises before sheepishly walking off.

Tice as nice…

