Hammond Can’t Back Brexit

Three times Big Phil Hammond was asked on Good Morning Britain whether he thought Brexit was a good idea, and three times he completely dodged the question:
PM: “Do you think Brexit is a good idea?”
PH: “Yes, the British people have determined that we are leaving the EU. Our challenge as a Government…”
PM: “So just to clarify… do you personally believe this is a very good idea for the country and that it will work?”
PH: “I have already answered your question. I’m a democrat, so I believe we should do what the British people have decided…”
PM: “But that’s not what my question is… do you personally, as the Chancellor… believe that this is a good thing for the country that we’re doing, and do you personally think it will be successful and a positive thing for the country…?”
PH: “…Delivering the plan that Theresa May has set out…”
As Theresa May herself said, “you can only deliver Brexit if you believe in Brexit”. How does she expect to be able to do that if her Chancellor doesn’t agree?