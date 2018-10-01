Hammond Can’t Back Brexit

Three times Big Phil Hammond was asked on Good Morning Britain whether he thought Brexit was a good idea, and three times he completely dodged the question:

PM: “Do you think Brexit is a good idea?”

PH: “Yes, the British people have determined that we are leaving the EU. Our challenge as a Government…”

PM: “So just to clarify… do you personally believe this is a very good idea for the country and that it will work?”

PH: “I have already answered your question. I’m a democrat, so I believe we should do what the British people have decided…”

PM: “But that’s not what my question is… do you personally, as the Chancellor… believe that this is a good thing for the country that we’re doing, and do you personally think it will be successful and a positive thing for the country…?”

PH: “…Delivering the plan that Theresa May has set out…”