Ruth Davidson Firmly Rejects Second EU Referendum

Leading Remainer Ruth Davidson has firmly rejected the possibility of a second EU referendum, saying she would be an “enormous hypocrite” for supporting one:

“When it comes to the possibility of re-running referendums, I would be an enormous hypocrite if I said ‘just because there was one that I had lost as a Remainer we should immediately re-run it’ when I’ve spent four years in Scotland saying that Nicola Sturgeon shouldn’t get another one on independence because that’s one that I won…”

Tory Remainers agitating for a second referendum could take a lesson from Ruth on what political principles look like…

September 30, 2018



Quote of the Day

Conservative Party Vice Chairman Chris Skidmore reminds his party of its purpose…

“This is why the Conservative Party exists. To deliver as the political wing of the British taxpayer for millions of hard-working individuals who want the freedom to live and work as they aspire for a better future.”

