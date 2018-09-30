May Won’t Apologise for Windrush Policy

Theresa May repeatedly refuses to apologise for her “hostile environment” policy which led to the Windrush Scandal. Her only apology is for “the fact that some people who should not have been caught up in that were caught in that”…
Conservative Party Vice Chairman Chris Skidmore reminds his party of its purpose…
“This is why the Conservative Party exists. To deliver as the political wing of the British taxpayer for millions of hard-working individuals who want the freedom to live and work as they aspire for a better future.”