May Doesn’t Rule Out More Chequers Concessions

Marr asks May twice whether she will make further concessions on her Chequers plan to get a deal with the EU. May dodges the question twice…
Marr asks May twice whether she will make further concessions on her Chequers plan to get a deal with the EU. May dodges the question twice…
Conservative Party Vice Chairman Chris Skidmore reminds his party of its purpose…
“This is why the Conservative Party exists. To deliver as the political wing of the British taxpayer for millions of hard-working individuals who want the freedom to live and work as they aspire for a better future.”