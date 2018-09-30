Marr’s Brutal Interview

 

Full credit to Andrew Marr who, after last week asking Jeremy Corbyn to his face if he was an anti-semite, just accused Theresa May of personal responsibility for the death of a 67 year-old Windrush scandal victim. It was a tough interview from the start where she noticeably failed to rule out further compromises beyond Chequers – five times. Watch the fade out at the end, no small talk. She just death stares him.

UPDATE: Kay Burley agrees

As does the political editor of The Sun

