Wood Chucked Out as Plaid Cymru Leader

Leanne Wood has been ousted as Plaid Cymru leader following a challenge from party colleagues Rhun ap Iorwerth and Adam Price. Leanne stood in the subsequent leadership election but was knocked out in the first round of voting with only 1286 votes. Natalie’s Leanne’s contributions to TV debates will be greatly missed

Adam Price then beat Rhun ap Iorwerth by 3481 to 1961 in the second round to become the new leader of the Welsh Nationalists. Llongyfarchiadau…

UPDATE: Plaid Cymru have released this inexplicably bad video to usher in the new Adam Price era:

