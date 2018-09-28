Wood Chucked Out as Plaid Cymru Leader

Leanne Wood has been ousted as Plaid Cymru leader following a challenge from party colleagues Rhun ap Iorwerth and Adam Price. Leanne stood in the subsequent leadership election but was knocked out in the first round of voting with only 1286 votes. Natalie’s Leanne’s contributions to TV debates will be greatly missed

Adam Price then beat Rhun ap Iorwerth by 3481 to 1961 in the second round to become the new leader of the Welsh Nationalists. Llongyfarchiadau…

UPDATE: Plaid Cymru have released this inexplicably bad video to usher in the new Adam Price era:

Tags:
People:
September 28, 2018 at 12:45 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Emily Thornberry tells Labour activists some home truths…

“…we must all acknowledge, that there are sickening individuals on the fringes of our movement, who use our legitimate support for Palestine as a cloak and a cover for their despicable hatred of Jewish people, and their desire to see Israel destroyed.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Lansman’s “Re-Constructed Ambiguity” Lansman’s “Re-Constructed Ambiguity”