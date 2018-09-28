Rod Liddle Totally Eviscerates Labour on Question Time

Last night on Question Time, the Speccie‘s Rod Liddle received rapturous applause for this incredible takedown. Swatting aside Ian Lavery’s walrus-like interjections, he launched into a total and complete evisceration of Corbyn’s Labour Party. It’s really worth a watch…

“I really wish that the people who were taken in by [Labour] and agreed with that, would look to the left beyond the podium and see the rabble with their Palestinian flags and their lanyards sponsored by Hamas, would look to the raft of hypocrites on the Labour front bench. Thornberry, Abbott, Chakrabarti – all of whom don’t want you to send your kids to private schools or selective schools but do so for their kids, and for Corbyn and McDonnell, who have given support and succour to every possible hostile, violent, anti-democratic terrorist regime or organisation they can. IRA, Hamas, Hezbollah, Soviet Union, Cuba, Venezuela.

If you want people like that running your country, vote for Corbyn.”