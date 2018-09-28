Rod Liddle Totally Eviscerates Labour on Question Time

Last night on Question Time, the Speccie‘s Rod Liddle received rapturous applause for this incredible takedown. Swatting aside Ian Lavery’s walrus-like interjections, he launched into a total and complete evisceration of Corbyn’s Labour Party. It’s really worth a watch…

“I really wish that the people who were taken in by [Labour] and agreed with that, would look to the left beyond the podium and see the rabble with their Palestinian flags and their lanyards sponsored by Hamas, would look to the raft of hypocrites on the Labour front bench. Thornberry, Abbott, Chakrabarti – all of whom don’t want you to send your kids to private schools or selective schools but do so for their kids, and for Corbyn and McDonnell, who have given support and succour to every possible hostile, violent, anti-democratic terrorist regime or organisation they can. IRA, Hamas, Hezbollah, Soviet Union, Cuba, Venezuela.

If you want people like that running your country, vote for Corbyn.”

And the audience cheered!

Tags:
People: /
September 28, 2018 at 8:43 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Emily Thornberry tells Labour activists some home truths…

“…we must all acknowledge, that there are sickening individuals on the fringes of our movement, who use our legitimate support for Palestine as a cloak and a cover for their despicable hatred of Jewish people, and their desire to see Israel destroyed.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Lansman’s “Re-Constructed Ambiguity” Lansman’s “Re-Constructed Ambiguity”