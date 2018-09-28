Guardian Hacks Vote in Favour of Canary’s Mendoza

As Guido reported earlier, journalists at the Guardian have been getting into a bit of a tizzy about the prospect of The Canary editor-in-chief Kerry-Anne Mendoza coming to speak at a lecture next month, leading to the amusing hard left #BoycottTheGuardian Twitterstorm last night. Will she still be boycotting them on 11th October?

The Guardian‘s NUJ Chapel convened an emergency meeting at 2pm today, where Guido understands that those present voted 35-8 in favour of allowing Mendoza to speak. Controversially, former Guardian writer Marc Wadsworth – expelled from the Labour Party for abusing Jewish MP Ruth Smeeth – was one of those who spoke in support of Mendoza at the meeting.

The Chapel also voted in favour of spending £500 of NUJ subs on drinks, leaving some Guardian hacks less than impressed. Marina Hyde reportedly asked “why don’t we roll out the red carpet too?” What better way to show solidarity than with champagne and canapés?