Corbynistas Launch Boycott of “Deplorable” Guardian

The rest of the political world looked on in absolute bafflement last night as the hard left took aim at that notorious bastion of incorrigible right wing thoughtcrime… the Guardian.

It truly was the Judean People’s Front vs the People’s Front of Judea as The Canary organised a #BoycottTheGuardian Twitter pile-on, ostensibly “to hold the Guardian to account for its coverage of Jeremy Corbyn”. Seriously…

The specific charges were that the Guardian had been “dedicated” to spreading “spurious charges of antisemitism” against Corbyn:

Top Corbynista Chris Williamson also backed the boycott, despite having written for the “deplorable” paper himself little over a year ago:

In fact the likely real trigger for The Canary choosing the Guardian for the hard left’s latest Two Minutes of Hate was the negative reaction from Guardian journalists to Canary editor-in-chief Kerry-Anne Mendoza being invited to the Guardian offices to give the NUJ’s Claudia Jones Memorial Lecture. Guido has a lot of sympathy with Kerry-Anne in her fight against the establishment media. Really can’t understand why Guardian hacks want to “no platform” her. If they think she is wrong they should take the opportunity to challenge her. Play nicely, comrades…