Brits Think May Would Stay

A YouGov/Times poll has found that half of Brits (48%) think Theresa May would keep Britain in the EU if she could without worrying about what voters think. 43% said the same of Jeremy Corbyn. Just 12% thought the same of Boris…
Conservative Party Vice Chairman Chris Skidmore reminds his party of its purpose…
“This is why the Conservative Party exists. To deliver as the political wing of the British taxpayer for millions of hard-working individuals who want the freedom to live and work as they aspire for a better future.”