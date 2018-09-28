Barnier Rules Out Running for EC President

I have decided today not to run for the nomination as the @EPP’s European elections lead campaigner at #EPPHelsinki. It is my duty and responsibility to continue the #Brexit negotiations right to the end. pic.twitter.com/yc3g5T3aTQ — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) September 28, 2018

Michel Barnier has decided to not stand in the European People’s Party (EPP) primary election to be their candidate for Commission president. The EPP is the largest group in the European Parliament and whoever they nominate is all but guaranteed to become the next Commission president. In ruling himself out for 2019, Barnier is potentially bolstering his credibility for 2024, if he succeeds in getting a Brexit deal…