Barnier Rules Out Running for EC President

Michel Barnier has decided to not stand in the European People’s Party (EPP) primary election to be their candidate for Commission president. The EPP is the largest group in the European Parliament and whoever they nominate is all but guaranteed to become the next Commission president. In ruling himself out for 2019, Barnier is potentially bolstering his credibility for 2024, if he succeeds in getting a Brexit deal…

Quote of the Day

Jon Lansman explains exactly how Labour’s Brexit position has changed…

“The range of ambiguity has shifted.”

