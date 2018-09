A somewhat indiscreet press release from CCHQ has revealed that there are just 15,316 Tory members in London who were eligible to vote in the Mayoral candidate selection. That isn’t even enough to fill QPR’s Loftus Road Stadium…

A total of just 7,321 voted in the mayoral primary, which CCHQ revealed was a turnout of 47.8%. All Tory members in London who joined the party more than three months ago were eligible to vote. Tories have some work to do if Shaun is going to seriously challenge Sadiq…