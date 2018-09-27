Who Is On Question Time Tonight

Question Time announced their panel with a new style of graphic, made with free photo manipulation software Adobe Spark. Going the extra mile to save licence fee payers’ cash. Respect.
Emily Thornberry tells Labour activists some home truths…
“…we must all acknowledge, that there are sickening individuals on the fringes of our movement, who use our legitimate support for Palestine as a cloak and a cover for their despicable hatred of Jewish people, and their desire to see Israel destroyed.”