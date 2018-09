Politics is, someone once unkindly said, “showbiz for ugly people”. This is the increasingly likely future for moderate figures in the Labour Party with a personality and public profile. Walk ons in light entertainment shows; Stella Creasy could become a Radio 2 DJ, Tom Watson a media pundit on music, Chuka a chat show host, Liz Kendall would be perfect for daytime television – you get the idea. Ed’s better on the drums than he was on the deficit… boom tish!