Jeremy Hunt Trolled by his Wife

Jeremy Hunt has revealed the moment when he first spoke to his wife after mistakenly calling telling a group of Chinese dignitaries that she was Japanese rather than Chinese:

“I was incredibly nervous. I picked up the phone to apologise to her – and the first word she said to me was “konnichiwa”, which is “hello” in Japanese. She has a great Chinese sense of humour, but sushi is banned from the Hunt household for a while.”

Top trolling from Mrs Hunt – although Jeremy might have some more explaining to do when the Japanese find out that the British Foreign Secretary is boycotting their national dish. At least he’ll be able to do it in the right language…