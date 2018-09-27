BBC Climbdown Over Criticism of IEA’s Brexit Plan

Remainers were leaping on an article by Newsnight policy editor Chris Cook earlier this week which claimed that the Institute of Economic Affairs had fluffed their calculations for their alternative Brexit ‘PlanA+’. Cook attempted to replicate Shanker Singham’s models but found himself unable to do so, concluding that the IEA “need to do their homework”.

Today it turned out that it was Cook who needed to do a bit more homework, as he admitted that he had belatedly managed to replicate Singham’s results after finding mistakes in his own coding:

Remainers haven’t been sharing the correction quite as vigorously. Will Cook be apologising to the IEA?

UPDATE: The IEA have issued a searing response to Chris Cook alongside a detailed rebuttal of his points.