Top UKIP MEP Resigns Over Islamic Hijacking

William Dartmouth MEP has written to UKIP leader Gerrard Batten resigning his position from the party, which he has represented in the European Parliament since 2009. In an explosive letter he eviscerates Batten for the way in which he has “hi-jacked” the party, and declares that he will continue to sit as an independent MEP.

“At a time when our founding cause of leaving the EU is at risk, you have chosen instead to campaign against Islam as a religion… That is not the UKIP that I joined… To put it simply, you have hi-jacked the UK Independence Party.”

Dartmouth is a hereditary peer who sat in the Lords until Blair’s reforms came into effect in 1999. He isn’t the first UKIP MEP to step back from Batten’s party, and he probably won’t be the last…

UPDATE: Batten hits back…