Proof: Corbyn Lied About Press TV Appearances

 

Corbyn told a straight-up lie to Jon Snow yesterday on Channel 4 News, claiming that he had not appeared on Iranian state-controlled broadcaster Press TV after their coverage of the protests following Iran’s disputed election in 2009.

This is demonstrably untrue, Corbyn appeared on Press TV for years after the Iranian election in 2009, as he himself declared in the House of Commons Register of Members’ Financial Interests. Readers can watch video footage for themselves above…

The House of Commons register four payments in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012 with Corbyn receiving up to £5,000 of Iranian cash each time. Corbyn’s 2012 appearance came after Press TV was banned in the UK for its role in the torture of a journalist. As Corbyn himself said: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.” Corbyn didn’t even remain neutral, he literally chose the side of the oppressor…

Tags: ,
People:
September 26, 2018 at 3:16 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Emily Thornberry tells Labour activists some home truths…

“…we must all acknowledge, that there are sickening individuals on the fringes of our movement, who use our legitimate support for Palestine as a cloak and a cover for their despicable hatred of Jewish people, and their desire to see Israel destroyed.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Lansman’s “Re-Constructed Ambiguity” Lansman’s “Re-Constructed Ambiguity”