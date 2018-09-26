Proof: Corbyn Lied About Press TV Appearances

Corbyn told a straight-up lie to Jon Snow yesterday on Channel 4 News, claiming that he had not appeared on Iranian state-controlled broadcaster Press TV after their coverage of the protests following Iran’s disputed election in 2009.

This is demonstrably untrue, Corbyn appeared on Press TV for years after the Iranian election in 2009, as he himself declared in the House of Commons Register of Members’ Financial Interests. Readers can watch video footage for themselves above…

The House of Commons register four payments in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012 with Corbyn receiving up to £5,000 of Iranian cash each time. Corbyn’s 2012 appearance came after Press TV was banned in the UK for its role in the torture of a journalist. As Corbyn himself said: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.” Corbyn didn’t even remain neutral, he literally chose the side of the oppressor…