People’s Gardiner Whistles Red Flag

Barry Gardiner whistled Labour Conference to a close as he led the hall in a rendition of the Red Flag. It was all rounded off with T-Rex’s ‘Children of the Revolution’…

September 26, 2018 at 1:45 pm



Quote of the Day

Emily Thornberry tells Labour activists some home truths…

“…we must all acknowledge, that there are sickening individuals on the fringes of our movement, who use our legitimate support for Palestine as a cloak and a cover for their despicable hatred of Jewish people, and their desire to see Israel destroyed.”

