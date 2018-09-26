Corbyn Forgets All Six of Labour’s ‘Brexit Tests’

It appears that Corbyn may be closer to Barry “bollocks” Gardiner than Keir Starmer on the merits of Labour’s Brexit tests, as he got them completely wrong in a howler of an interview with the BBC last night. Jeremy’s best attempt to remember them all was:

Access to the market A customs union Appropriate regulations that protect jobs, environment and consumer rights An end to the speculation of the danger of a border between Northern Ireland and the Republic

Errm, that was it. Of course, as Laura Kuenssberg reminded him, Labour’s six tests are actually:

Fair migration Strong collaboration with the EU Protecting security Delivering for nations and regions Protecting workers’ rights Having the same benefits as the single market

As Laura understatedly put it, these were “not precisely” what Corbyn outlined instead. He didn’t “precisely” get a single one right and couldn’t even remember to give six. Everyone knows the tests are “bollocks” but if they’re your party’s main policy on the biggest issue of the day, you should at least remember how many there are…

Nor did Corbyn get the chance to redeem himself this morning after a bit of last minute revision as he shunned the traditional leader’s interview slot on Today. Perhaps he didn’t want to get accused of being tired by Starmer…

Jeremy seems to be forgetting an awful lot these days – his six Brexit tests, declaring foreign trips, whether he laid a wreath, whether he saw a mural, whether he met terrorists, when he was working for Press TV until (2012, not 2009 as he claimed yesterday)… What will he forget next?