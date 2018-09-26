BBC Refuse To Delete Fake News Tweet

The BBC waited an hour to clarify their obvious mistake and have yet to take down their original fake news tweet. And they wonder why trust in the mainstream media is at record lows…

Tags:
People:
September 26, 2018 at 11:42 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Rafael Behr writes…

“By 2012, the number of Brits with more or less active Twitter accounts had overtaken the number of people who regularly bought a newspaper.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Corbyn’s ‘Sinister Media Plans’ Corbyn’s ‘Sinister Media Plans’
Fry, Hislop, Merton &Guardian All Mocked Burka Fry, Hislop, Merton &Guardian All Mocked Burka
Who Can Beat Corbyn? Who Can Beat Corbyn?
Diane Abbott Drops Bogus IPSO Complaint Diane Abbott Drops Bogus IPSO Complaint
Marr’s May Monopoly Marr’s May Monopoly
CCHQ Begs Association Chairmen CCHQ Begs Association Chairmen