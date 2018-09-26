BBC Refuse To Delete Fake News Tweet

The BBC waited an hour to clarify their obvious mistake and have yet to take down their original fake news tweet. And they wonder why trust in the mainstream media is at record lows…
The BBC waited an hour to clarify their obvious mistake and have yet to take down their original fake news tweet. And they wonder why trust in the mainstream media is at record lows…
Rafael Behr writes…
“By 2012, the number of Brits with more or less active Twitter accounts had overtaken the number of people who regularly bought a newspaper.”