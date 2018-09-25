Starmer’s Off-Script Remain Pitch Thrills Labour Conference

Sir Keir Starmer achieved the biggest cheers of Labour Conference so far for his endorsement of a second referendum on EU membership. The speech could have come straight from the 2016 referendum campaign – Starmer waxed lyrical about the benefits of EU membership while saying he was “devastated” by the outcome of the referendum. Dennis Skinner was not impressed…

Starmer’s “nobody is ruling out remain as an option” line was not in the pre-briefed version of his speech. This appears to be a deliberate move to ramp up the pressure on McDonnell and Corbyn ahead of the vote today. So much for the Labour “unity” he was talking about this morning…