This year marks 80 years since the Kindertransport. Britain took in 10,000 mainly Jewish children who were escaping the horrors of World War II. We should be proud of the role we played in the rescue and it was an honour to hear from one of those children today, Lord Alf Dubs. pic.twitter.com/s5YHJSamgA — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) September 25, 2018

An out of character tweet this afternoon from the man who on Sunday was asked by Andrew Marr if he was an anti-semite. Is it too cynical of Guido to note the timing of this followed on from Palestinian flags being waved en masse in the conference hall – in breach of conference rules – and then a vote condemning Israel and freezing arms sales to a key military and intelligence ally in the war on terror? Seumas is getting slicker…

It will take a lot more than a few tweets to convince British Jews that Corbyn’s Labour Party isn’t hostile…

The optics of that flag waving are not great with many voters outside Gaza.