Diane’s Conference Number Troubles

Poor old Diane is having problems with numbers again. In her big speech to Labour Party Conference this afternoon, she forgot the correct number for the emergency services. She was out by more than a factor of 10…

Quote of the Day

Stephen Bush writing in the New Statesman's morning briefing…

“The terrifying truth is that the Opposition is too divided – within the parliamentary party, within the trades unions, within the Shadow Cabinet and even within the leader’s office – to be anything other than a veto player as far as Brexit goes, and the party’s whole gambit is really about trying to make that weakness look like a strength. Keir Starmer saying that Labour is “increasingly likely” to vote down the deal is simply a reflection of the fact that the one thing the Labour party will be able to agree on as far as Brexit goes is that Theresa May’s deal is no good.”

