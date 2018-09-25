Chequers and Remain Crushed in New Poll

A new poll by BMG Research for Huffington Post has found that just 16% of Brits favour remaining in the EU when presented with all the options. Even among those who voted Remain in 2016, just 32% support remaining today.

A Canada-style deal was the most popular of all the options with 22% of the country supporting it, ahead of No Deal in second place. Chequers was as unpopular as the Norway option, with both languishing on 11%.

After ERG Vice Chair Mark Francois confirmed that the ERG intended to vote against Chequers no matter what, this is a further sign that a pivot to a Canada-style deal may be May’s most politically viable option. Her comments today that a Canada-style deal would be worse than no deal will not be going down well with her backbenchers…

UPDATE: With the don’t know’s excluded, it becomes even more clear that most people want a clean break.

 

September 25, 2018 at 4:57 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Len McCluskey on a second referendum…

“We’ve had a People’s Vote, they voted to leave.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Len on the People’s Vote Len on the People’s Vote