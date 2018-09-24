What’s Going On This Week

  •  Monday:
    • Second day of Labour Party Conference
    • John McDonnell speech: 12:15
  • Tuesday:
    • Labour to vote on adopting a second people’s vote as party policy.
    • Labour Brexit policy to remain constructively ambiguous.
    • Theresa May at UN General Assembly.
  • Wednesday:
    • Corbyn’s conference speech at 12:15. Strong message here.
    • Last day to vote in Conservative London Mayoral Primary.
    • Peston on Wednesday inaugural show.
  • Thursday and Friday
    • Everyone gets over their hangovers and it starts all over again…
Quote of the Day

Stella Creasy at Jewish Labour fringe event…

“I was going to say something about how good it is being a Jew in the Labour party at the moment… but someone told me you guys don’t get irony.”

