What’s Going On This Week

- Monday:
- Second day of Labour Party Conference
- John McDonnell speech: 12:15
- Tuesday:
- Labour to vote on adopting a second people’s vote as party policy.
- Labour Brexit policy to remain constructively ambiguous.
- Theresa May at UN General Assembly.
- Wednesday:
- Corbyn’s conference speech at 12:15. Strong message here.
- Last day to vote in Conservative London Mayoral Primary.
- Peston on Wednesday inaugural show.
- Thursday and Friday
- Everyone gets over their hangovers and it starts all over again…