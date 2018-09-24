Momentum Encouraging Mass Unemployment

Visitors to Momentum’s The World Transformed conference have been enjoying this delightful piece of ‘artwork’ calling for people to have the “right” to sit on their backsides all day while living off other people’s hard work. Where do they think their kale and quinoa superfood salads are going to come from?

The left has truly gone full circle – the great campaigners of the past fought to ensure that everyone could have jobs. Now Momentum members are actively trying to promote unemployment on a national scale. Perhaps it’s inspired the many Shadow Cabinet members who’ve been popping down to TWT to address the faithful…