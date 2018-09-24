McDonnell and Starmer at War Over Second Referendum

John McDonnell seemingly offered a rare shred of clarity on Labour’s Brexit position this morning when he appeared to rule out the possibility of Labour supporting a second referendum with Remain as an option. He told Today and Good Morning Britain that Labour accepted the result of the first referendum and a “People’s Vote” would be on whether to accept the deal or not.

This clarity was short-lived as Keir Starmer publicly slapped down McDonnell this afternoon, insisting that “we weren’t ruling out options, and nobody was ruling out Remain”The two positions are not fudged. They are irreconcilable…

Quote of the Day

Stella Creasy at Jewish Labour fringe event…

“I was going to say something about how good it is being a Jew in the Labour party at the moment… but someone told me you guys don’t get irony.”

