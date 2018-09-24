Labour NEC Chair Sparks Anti-Catholic Sectarian Row

Not content with only having a row over anti-Semitism, Labour has now become embroiled in another sectarian row too at conference. Scottish trade unionist Andy Kerr, who chairs Labour’s NEC, said he would not call a delegate to speak if, as he suspected, she had made a sign of a cross before getting up to speak. Anti-popery has long featured in Scottish politics.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said it was “completely unacceptable” and there have been calls for Kerr to resign his NEC post. Scottish Labour has long been plagued by sectarianism. On this evidence they still have a way to go to root it out…

