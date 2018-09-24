Corbyn ‘Death Trap’ Cab’s MOT Mystery

After Guido reported that Labour’s ‘Corbyn Cab’ was campaigning earlier this year without an MOT, the car quickly passed a new one. Strangely, just a month later the car had a highly unusual second MOT, eleven months before it was required to. The Corbyn Cab spectacularly failed this second MOT, with fourteen major defects. According to Guido’s man in the blue-overalls it was a ‘Death Trap’. How did the Corbyn Cab pass its MOT test right after Guido’s story when it had fourteen major defects which were identified only a month later?


Taxi for Corbyn…

September 24, 2018 at 2:35 pm



