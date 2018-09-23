Watson: Labour Too Slow on Dealing With Anti-Semitism

“The committee that looks at it has many many live cases, and I would hope that very shortly they will be reaching results on the allegations made against some pretty disturbing characters.”
“The committee that looks at it has many many live cases, and I would hope that very shortly they will be reaching results on the allegations made against some pretty disturbing characters.”
Stella Creasy at Jewish Labour fringe event…
“I was going to say something about how good it is being a Jew in the Labour party at the moment… but someone told me you guys don’t get irony.”