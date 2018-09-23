Corbyn Refuses To Say If He Would Back Remain or Leave

AM: “If there was another referendum now, with one option being broadly speaking stay in the EU, and one option broadly speaking leave the EU, how would you vote?”

JC: “Well, that’s conjecture as to what the question would be.”

Tags: ,
People:
September 23, 2018 at 12:01 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Stella Creasy at Jewish Labour fringe event…

“I was going to say something about how good it is being a Jew in the Labour party at the moment… but someone told me you guys don’t get irony.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.