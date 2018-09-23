Corbyn Refuses To Say If He Would Back Remain or Leave

AM: “If there was another referendum now, with one option being broadly speaking stay in the EU, and one option broadly speaking leave the EU, how would you vote?”
JC: “Well, that’s conjecture as to what the question would be.”
Stella Creasy at Jewish Labour fringe event…
“I was going to say something about how good it is being a Jew in the Labour party at the moment… but someone told me you guys don’t get irony.”