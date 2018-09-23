Are You An Anti-Semite Jeremy Corbyn?

“Anyone who is suffering racism is in a position to define it.”

“And I say to Rabbi Sacks, with all due respect that is beyond excessive, let’s park that one…”

Tags: ,
People:
September 23, 2018 at 12:16 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Stella Creasy at Jewish Labour fringe event…

“I was going to say something about how good it is being a Jew in the Labour party at the moment… but someone told me you guys don’t get irony.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.