Theresa May: Ball is in EU’s Court

The Prime Minister has announced in a live statement broadcast from inside Number 10 that the EU must treat the UK with respect, and not reject proposals out of hand without detailed counter proposals.
Over to you, Mr. Barnier…
Speaking at the Salzburg Summit on the Brexit negotiations, Juncker revealed:
“No decision will be taken here. Whenever the Commission is too flexible things are going wrong.”