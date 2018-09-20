What The Font?

Bit of an oops on the front cover of the Conservative Party Conference brochure, where multiple fonts appear to have been used for the dates. Disunited fonts for a disunited party…
Speaking at the Salzburg Summit on the Brexit negotiations, Juncker revealed:
“No decision will be taken here. Whenever the Commission is too flexible things are going wrong.”