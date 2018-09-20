Ian Paisley Narrowly Survives

Ian Paisley Jr has survived his recall petition by a narrow margin of 444 votes. 7,099 constituents voted to recall Paisley following his Sri Lankan shenanigans, making up only 9.4% of his North Antrim constituency and falling just short of the 10% margin required in order to trigger a by-election. Even Sinn Fein’s illicit efforts to unseat him were unsuccessful.

Paisley still has to serve the remainder of his 30-day suspension from Parliament which will keep him out until November. Plenty of time for another holiday or two…

