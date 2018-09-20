Evan Davis Quits Newsnight For PM

Evan Davis has announced that he is quitting his role as Newsnight presenter and returning to Radio 4 to present PM. Staff were informed in an internal email today:

Dear team,

Apologies to those who couldn’t make the earlier team meeting in which I announced that after 4 incredible years of presenting Newsnight, Evan is off to present PM on Radio 4.

As both economics editor and then presenter, Evan has made a huge impact on our output with his ability to unpick the most complex of stories with intellect, verve and vitality.

…

We are fortunate enough to have three outstanding presenters on the show. In the interim Emily and Kirsty will step into the space left by Evan while we decide on the next steps for the programme.

For the moment we wish Evan the very best of luck with his new endeavour and offer him huge gratitude for all he has done for Newsnight.

You’ll be pleased to hear he’ll be popping into the office later when we can take any questions over the customary ITUP cake and fizz.