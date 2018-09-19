Watson Accuses Corbyn Aide of Leaking Private Conversations to Skwawkbox

Tom Watson reopened his bitter feud with Corbyn last night as he accused Corbyn’s top aide Amy Jackson of leaking his private conversations to fanatical pro-Corbyn site Skwawkbox, in the midst of the abuse he was being subjected to on the #ResignWatson hashtag last month.

Yesterday’s shadow cabinet meeting immediately descended into a furious argument as the deputy leader rowed with Corbyn over only being given a “graveyard” slot to speak at Labour’s conference next week. Watson pointed the finger at former union official Jackson after Corbyn told him to address his concerns to her, saying that he wouldn’t because “last time I did that it ended up on Skwawkbox”. Watson has now refused to speak on the main stage altogether. His fringe events should be interesting…