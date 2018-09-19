Tory Mayoral Runners & Riders

Shaun Bailey

Elected to the London Assembly two years ago, Bailey is the favourite in the contest, 3/1 to win against Khan, and seen as CCHQ’s preferred candidate. Co-founded a youth charity and can sometimes be found back-flipping across City Hall. Born in North Kensington, to parents who came to Britain from Jamaica. Firm favourite to win…

Endorsed by: Greg Hands, Zac Goldsmith, David Evennett, Chris Philp, Nick Hurd, Michael Gove, Conservative Friends of Israel, The Evening Standard.

Joy Morrissey

American. Ealing Councillor. Former Centre for Social Justice wonk. Stood for Ealing Central and Acton in 2017. Once rode a man like a pantomime horse in a comedy ‘bonk fest‘. Fan of free markets and individual responsibility. Lower profile…

Endorsed by: Justine Greening, Vicky Ford, Andrea Leadsom, Mark Field, Priti Patel, Iain Duncan Smith, Andrew Rosindell, Bernard Jenkin, Guy Opperman, Stephen Hammond, Nicky Morgan.

Andrew Boff

Sound as a pound. A member of the London Assembly since 2008, Boff regularly takes Sadiq Khan to task in Mayor’s Question Time. He is a tax cutting, weed legalising, tube automating, spending slashing, true blue “liberal and Conservative”. Despite strong support from young socially liberal Tories, he is the perennial runner up having fought for the Tory London Mayoral nomination in 2000, 2004, 2008, and 2016. Deserves a seat in Parliament…

Endorsed by: Theresa Villiers, Bob Neill, Penny Mordaunt, think tankers galore.

Registered members of the Conservative Party in London, have been emailed ballots and have until 5pm on Wednesday 26th September to vote…