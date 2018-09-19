Sinn Fein MLA Breaks Electoral Law on Paisley Petition

Ian Paisley’s recall ballot over his undeclared trip to Sri Lanka closed at 5pm today, with the result expected in the early hours of tomorrow morning. Sinn Fein assembly member Philip McGuigan was caught out trying too hard to unseat Paisley, encouraging people last night to go out and vote because the vote “is on a knife edge”. Tweeting about the result like this while the ballot is ongoing is in violation of electoral law…

He has now deleted his tweet and replaced it with one saying that it was “safe to predict that the petition closes today at 5pm”. It’s safe to predict that Guido will bring you the result tomorrow morning…