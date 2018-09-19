Politicians With Specs Appeal Seem More Competent

No US president since Harry Truman has regularly worn glasses in public because spin doctors believe and say it makes them look old and feeble. According to research published in the Swiss Journal of Social Psychology that is bad advice because glasses are associated with ‘success, dependability, industry and intelligence’. Psychologists have discovered voters prefer politicians in glasses because they seem intelligent and competent. The research by the Faculty of Psychology at the University of Vienna found spectacles enhance a politician’s air of competence easily and effectively, increasing their probability of electoral success. Just saying…

September 19, 2018



Quote of the Day

Michael Gove in the present tense…
‘The Prime Minister is doing a great job at the moment’

