Sky’s Young “Council House Occupant” is Really Labour Activist

Sky News ran a segment on house building earlier featuring LGA chief Lord Porter and Rania Ramli, who was introduced as a “student who lives in a council house” and described as a “council house occupant”. What Sky News failed to mention is that Ramli is actually a prolific Labour activist, a national officer of Labour Students and a member of the LSE Labour Students committee.

Ramli spent the interview blaming “the Tory government’s” housing policies as well as claiming “housebuilding is down the biggest rate in 24 years”, which is simply not true. The trend in housing starts has been continuously upwards since 2010.

Guido would hope that Sky News did their research better than Ramli next time…