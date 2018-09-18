Poll: Do We Need a TV Debates Commission

Adam Boulton’s proposal that an independent debate commission be set up to avoid the farce of past general elections whereby they either didn’t happen or the formats were stitched up between political parties and broadcasters, making for dire television is worth considering.

If there were to be a commission Guido would not want it to be either statutory or at taxpayers’ expense…

